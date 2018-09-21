TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 21 September 2018 17:34 CET

Brig.-Gen. David Bamigboye (Rtd.), First Military Governor Of Kwara Dies At 78

By The Nigerian Voice
The first military governor of Kwara, retired Brig.-Gen. David Bamigboye, is dead. The younger brother to the deceased, retired Col. Theophilus Bamigboye, confirmed the death on Friday on the telephone.

He said the late military governor died on Friday during a brief illness in Lagos.

The deceased was born on Dec. 7, 1940, and was the military governor of Kwara between May 1967 and July 1975.

He was credited with establishing the Kwara State Polytechnic in 1972.


