Stella Oduah Returns To PDP After 3 Months Pilgimage To APGA

A former Minister of Aviation and senator representing Anambra North in the National Assembly, Stella Oduah, has returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) barely three months after joining the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Oduah, who defected in June, claims she was wrong to think APGA had ideological leanings to Igboland.

“Politics has always been about ideology and delivering service to the people for me because I believe leadership is all about solving problems,” she said in a statement released by her media office on Friday.

“Political platforms must afford members unfettered opportunity to participate in the electoral process and to solve the problems of their community, constituency and state.

“I joined APGA because I thought it had sound ideological leanings native to Igboland. But my ideological expectations were a mirage. I discovered that internal democracy, which will guarantee justice, fairness and equity, was also not in practice at the party.

“After due consultations and with respect to my religious beliefs, I announce that PDP remains the vehicle through which I will keep fulfilling my mandate to the people of Anambra North. Thank you.”