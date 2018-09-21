Osun poll: domestic election observers commend INEC 

The domestic election observers drawn from Civil Society Groups have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its commitment to organise transparent election in Osun State tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference at the Ola-Oni Centre in Osogbo, the state capital the observers noted that the preparation of INEC for the election was great and urged the people of the state to troop out in large numbers tomorrow and vote for candidate of their choice.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Comrade Kalu Victor said the domestic election observers had conducted a two weeks pre-election observation and that their findings revealed that INEC remains transparent and determined to conduct a credible, free and fair governorship election in the state.

"The actions and conducts of INEC, to the best of our knowledge, are so far guided by the Electoral Acts and these set standards for the election which had also been made known by all parties and stakeholders.

"Our team commends the electoral umpire for its solid preparation for credible, transparent; violent-free and fair gubernatorial Elections in the State in accordance with our relevant Electoral Laws.

"The level of preparedness of INEC towards ensuring credible and transparent elections in Osun, especially in providing a level playing ground for all political parties participating in the election is hereby commended.

He urged the security agents deployed for the election to be professional in their conduct and shun acts that could cause apprehension and suspicion.

Kalu (middle) and other election observers at the press conference in Osogbo