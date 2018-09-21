Maiduguri Residents Sympathize With Borno Apc Chairman Over The Kidnap Of His Son

Hundreds of sympathizers mostly supporters of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC have continued to troop to the residence of the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori over the kidnap of his little son, aged 12 who incidentally is Governor Kashim Shettima's name sake.

The incident, The Nigerian Voice gathered took place on Wednesday during school hours at about 1pm when the kidnapper who disguised as a family member in Hijab (veil) went to Capital School near Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri and asked the school teacher in one of the classes to bring the boy for her attention.

Unknowingly, the teacher (name withheld) called the child and told him that one of his family member came to take him home, after which the boy innocently picked his school back and followed the kidnapper to an unknown destination.

Sources said, the mother and her children recently relocated from one of their apartments in Maiduguri and moved to another apartment near Giwa Barracks before the incident took place.

Confirming the incident, Hon. Dalori in an emotional laden voice said, his son was abducted and that at about 3am on Thursday, the kidnappers called the mother and linked her to her son (Masta Kashim) which they communicated with the mother.

Dalori however did not disclose the content of the communications for security reasons, or whether the kidnappers have demanded any ransom from the family to release Kashim, insisting that since the kidnappers communicated with his wife, no further information have been received, as the GSM number used to reach the family was not reachable at the time of going to press.

He therefore solicited prayers from all and sundry for Allah (God) to intervene and safe the life of his boy whom he described as very lovely.