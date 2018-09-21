Boko Haram Rampage: three villages attacked, kills six

Boko Haram insurgents have struck three Borno villages, killing six persons.

The terrorists were also said to have set ablaze the three villages on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of the troubled North-East state.

In a statement on Thursday, the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Bashir Garga, gave the names of the attacked villages as Wanori, Kaleri and Amarwa, all in the Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The statement read, “Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night burnt down three villages in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno, in an attack that left six people dead.

“The insurgents attacked and set Wanori, Kaleri and Amarwa villages on fire at about 900pm.”

Garga, in the statement, added that “Villagers told rescue officials who went on assessment that the insurgents shot indiscriminately and looted food items before setting the villages on fire.”

He said the attack left over 180 households affected.