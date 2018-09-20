Lokojo – Ajaokuta Road Overtaken By Flood. Travelers In Dilemma

Motorists and commuters travelling from Lokoja towards the South East/South South parts of the country were yesterday stranded for hours following the flooding of some portions of the Ajaokuta-Lokoja highway.

Reports state that the River Niger overflowed its bank onto the busy Ajaokuta-Lokoja highway around Ganaja Village axis, thus causing heavy traffic.

Our correspondent reports that men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and those of the Nigerian Police were on ground to control the ensuing chaotic traffic situation.

It was observed that youths in the area were making a brisk business from the situation by helping motorists whose vehicles got stuck to wade through the flood.