Anti-military Reports Targeted At Troops' Morale

The Defence Headquarters wishes to state that the Nigerian Armed Forces is concerned about mischievous reports in certain media aimed at discrediting the efforts of the troops in the North East.

A statement issued by Brigadier General John Agim, the Director Defence Information said Thursday that a report being spearheaded by a particular foreign news agency that the Nigerian Armed Forces is losing the battle against insurgency is not true.

The report was calculated to dampen the spirit of the troops at the theatres of operation and to demean the successes recorded so far in the war against terrorism.

It is more worrisome when such an ill-informed report is coming from a supposed credible news agency expected to be a partner in progress.

It agitates the mind whether the reporter is working in isolation or speaking the mind of its sponsors. It is a well known fact that terrorism thrives on publicity and propaganda.

It is also known that some journalists work for Boko Haram and fraternize with terrorist commanders against the standing forces to whip up sentiments.

At the heat of Boko Haram insurgency in 2013 to 2014 the Nigerian Armed Forces with limited weapon chased Boko Haram out of Abuja and other cities into Sambisa Forest.

How much more now that the military is well equipped with determined troops to take on any terrorist group, be it Boko Haram or Islamic State In West Africa. If this is still seen as "Struggling" by the purveyors of the false report, then the word may have assumed a new meaning.

The truth remains that the military strategy of drawing out the enemy has been a great success as hundreds of terrorists have met their waterloo in their desperate attempts to recapture some cities in the North East.

This, the Military will continue to do until terrorists and terrorism are completely annihilated. It is however insensible to attempt to rewrite the script and make the military look like the losing side.

Nigerians should be wary of uncomplimentary remarks about our nation and its Armed Forces by sympathisers of terrorist organisations.

Such malicious articles should be disregarded while the military will continue to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. To this end, the military is assuring Nigerians that the Armed Forces is winning the battle and will not rest on its oars until terrorism is completely wiped out.