Delta Police Commissioner Warns Against Online Businesses

Following intelligence reports on activities of some high-network fraud syndicate alleged to have swindled some members of the public of a whopping sum, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, has called on members of the public, especially Deltans to take astute precautionary measures before investing into any online businesses.

In a press release made available to newsmen in Asaba, by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the police boss warned that online businesses like “Crypto-currencies-Swiss currency, millionaire coins, bit-coins or any other business in which mouth-watery offers are made ostensibly to lure unsuspecting investors into parting with their hard-earned money”.

He said some unsuspecting members of the public have been duped of two hundred and twenty six million, seven hundred and fifteen thousand, two hundred and fifty naira (N226, 715,250.00) through an account number: 5371322501 domiciled in one of the major banks in the state.

The CP disclosed that investigation is ongoing with a view to, ascertaining the extent of involvement of some persons already arrested and, apprehending other persons connected with the case and calls on the public to be on the alert and to report promptly, to the Police or other relevant security agencies, the activities of those who may want to reap where they did not sow.