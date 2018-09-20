IRI & NDI Deploy Second Joint International Delegation to Assess Pre-Election Environment in Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria – The International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) are currently fielding the second joint delegation to Nigeria to assess preparations for the upcoming national elections in early 2019. The assessment takes place from September 19-28, 2018.

The delegation consists of the following members:



Robert Benjamin, Senior Associate & Regional Director for Central and Eastern Europe, NDI (USA);

Mvemba Dizolele (lead delegate), Professorial Lecturer at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (Democratic Republic of the Congo);

Sarah Jegede-Toe, Co-Chair, Liberia National Elections Commission (Liberia);

Anna Jones, National Network Coordinator, WANEP-The Gambia (The Gambia); and

John Tomaszewski, Africa Director, IRI (USA).

“Over the past decade, the Nigerian people have demonstrated their commitment to the democratic process,” said Dizolele. “Credible, fair and transparent elections in 2019 will further strengthen this process.”

During the mission, the delegation will meet with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders in Abuja to assess election preparations and explore ways of fostering peaceful and credible polls in the country. The delegation will also watch the off-cycle gubernatorial election in Osun State on September 22, 2018.

The mission will present its findings at a press conference in Abuja on September 28, 2018.

IRI and NDI conducted its first pre-election assessment in July 2018, and will jointly deploy international observers to the February 2019 presidential and legislative elections and the March 2019 gubernatorial and state assembly polls.

IRI and NDI have organized more than 200 international election observation missions around the globe, earning a reputation for impartiality and professionalism. The IRI-NDI mission to Nigeria will conduct its activities in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct adopted by the United Nations in 2005 and will base its findings and recommendations on Nigerian laws and international standards for elections. All activities will be conducted on a strictly nonpartisan basis and without interfering in the election process.