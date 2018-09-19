Acidic Rains Are Responsible For The Damage Of Roads That Gov Rochas Constructed In Imo State

Governor Rochas Okorocha has lamented the high rate of damages rainfall in Imo State has caused his administration.

The governor who said the rainfall has destroyed almost all the road projects in the state, wondered ‘if the rainfalls are acidic’.

Okorocha stated this on Monday during the swearing in ceremony of Mr. Mark Uchendu, as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo state, 9 permanent secretaries and others by the acting solicitor, Ministry of Justice, Chinyere Ibeh who represented Attorney General of Imo State.

Speaking during the ceremony, Okorocha said; “let me tell you the remaining 7 months left for me I will do the same I did in 7 years in office”.

“I am sorry for some of you who say that I have destroyed all the roads. It is because of the unprecedented rainfall. I wonder if the rains are acidic. I assure you that we will put them in order.

“I want to assure you that my people empowerment programme will kick off. It will start with the first names that will be submitted by the traditional rulers of our communities. My government is a government of the poor. I have come to save the lives of numerous poor Ndimo.

“We are going to begin to let our people know the projects we had done since the inception of this administration. What I am doing is to lay the foundation for any governor that will come into Imo state.”