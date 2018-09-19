Osun 2018: Aggrieved SDP members promise to vote for Omisore

The electoral fortune of Senator Iyiola Omisore received a boost today when leaders of the factional members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State asked all their supporters to massively vote for the party during the Saturday Governorship Election.

Addressing several members of the factional group at Gazal Hotel, in Osogbo, the state capital, the governorship candidate of the old SDP, Barrister Kehinde Atanda and its State Chairman, Chief Ademola Ishola urged all of them to go and cast their votes and also mobilize support for the lawfully recognized SDP candidate.

Atanda who denied being sponsored by anyone told his supporters that only the SDP can restore the glory of the state and build lasting legacies in education, health, economy, agriculture and infrastructures.

Besides, Isola denied that none of his supporters decamped to any other political party, saying “we build the SDP and we have nowhere to go. If we do, that will be a great loss to us”.

The faction led by Ishola had insisted that the congress which produced Omisore was illegal with two of its state officers, Alhaji Rasheed Mayowa and Chief Azeez Alakinde-Ismaila filed a suit asking the court to sack Omisore and the faction that produced him.

They however lost the case when Justice David Oladimeji of an Osun State High Court threw away their case as lacking in merit.

Also, a chieftain of the SDP, Chief Yemi Farounbi while reviewing the campaign activities of the party came to the conclusion that the party will be victorious during the governorship polls.

“We are presenting the best candidate in the election. He has fully prepared for the task ahead. He has also presented himself to the people as the most acceptable candidate. I can see victory for SDP in this election”, he stated.