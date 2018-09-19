Stop Being A Patron Of Mayhem And Terror in Bayelsa State, Dickson Warns Buhari

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state has accused President Buhari of being the architect of mischief and mayhem in Bayelsa state through the use of 'common criminals'

The governor made the allegations in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr Daniel Alabrah, in Yenagoa. Part of the statement read "The President has allowed common criminals and terrorists to unleash violence on the state"

Mr Dickson also expressed shock that the president allows Mayhem in Bayelsa state, despite various queries to him.

Governor Dickson has remained an ardent critic of the APC and a vocal antagonist to Buhari's presidency