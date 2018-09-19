TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 19 September 2018 15:58 CET

Cultists Strike At Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) Graduation Party Killing Final Year Student, Doctor, Others (Photos)

By The Nigerian Voice

What should have been a peaceful graduation party of the students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, turned bloody, last night, as about 10 people were feared killed by cultists.

Trouble allegedly started when two guys got into a serious fight at the venue, Judges quarters in Ekpoma. However, as people were trying to separate them, the other guy said they tore his cloth and they must pay.

He later left with his friends, only to return with guns, in search of the person that fought him. Upon sighting his opponent, they opened fire on him and those who separated the fight.

According to reports, about 10 people were killed, among who was one Dr. Einstein, a final year medical student set to graduate next week.

