Ex-convict nabed again for stealing car immediately he left prison 

An ex-convict, Ayomide Ifabode has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for stealing a Nissan Almera saloon car with registration number AAB 87 TF.

The suspect was arrested on the 17th of September at Ototo village along Kobape road Abeokuta where he took the vehicle to after removing it from where the owner parked it at Ijeuntitun area of the metropolis.

The owner of the vehicle, Okeowo Ahmed had earlier reported at Ibara division that his vehicle was removed from park by an unknown person following which the DPO Ibara SP Dada Oluwasegun detailed his detectives to embark on discreet investigation in order to recover the stolen vehicle and bring the culprit to justice.

Their efforts yielded positive result when the operatives got information that the vehicle has been sighted at Ototo community consequent upon which they stormed the place where the suspect was promptly arrested and the car recorvered.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that "On interrogation, the suspect confessed removing the car from where it was parked using a master key."

The suspect has just completed a jail term after being convicted of similar crime. The master key he used to steal the car was recovered from him.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for further investigation and prosecution.