Buhari tells Osun people to reject PDP, seeks votes for APC guber candidate

President Muhammadu Buhari in Osogbo, capital of Osun state on Tuesday told voters in the state to reject the Peoples Democratic Party and vote for the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola in the gubernatorial election in the state this Saturday.

Buhari urged people of the state to vote for continuity for the sustainable of the good works of Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the state.

The President said voting for Oyetola would guarantee the consolidation of legacies such as massive infrastructural development, unequalled educational innovations, provision of quality health care delivery and a lot of programmes and projects, the people of Osun must vote Oyetola for continuity.

Buhari advised the people of Osun not to allow the dark days of infrastructural decay, corruption, ineptitude, and lackadaisical attitude to the growth and development of human and material resources return adding that, this could only be realized when APC is allowed to remain in government.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole also emphasized the need for continuity in Osun, saying that the state cannot afford to go backward after the administration of Aregbesola.

He noted that the numerous achievements recorded by the current administration in the state requires continuity and consolidation.

Oshiomole said "Aregbesola has performed excellently despite paucity of funds. He added that his achievements can not be allowed to go down the drain by electing those without experience to govern the state."

His words: " We need somebody with passion for development, we need somebody that has brain, we need people with character, we need people who are committed to the growth and development of Osun, these we can find in Oyetola.

Also speaking, the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu gave assurance that APC will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election adding that the administration of Aregbesola has the record of outstanding performance.

The incumbent, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola assured the people of Osun State of good governance if the status of Oyetola is allowed to continue where he stopped.

The Chairman, Osun APC campaign committee, Governor Abdullah Ganduje, Governor of Kano State said going by the response of the people of Osun during electioneering campaign, there is no doubt in the preference of the APC to other political parties.

No fewer that seven governors which included; Governors, Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos, Nasir El'Rufai of Kaduna State, Abdullah Ganduje of Kano state, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, Abiola Ajimobi, of Oyo State, Rotimi Akeredoluof Ondo State, the host, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and his Deputy, Mrs Grace Titi-Laoye Tomori attended the rally.

Others included: the first national chairman of APC Chief Bisi Akande, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yussuff, Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, Chief Olusegun Osoba among others.