Floods: NSCDC deploys Disaster Officers to flood States

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has deployed officers in its Disaster Management Department to all areas affected by recent flood in the country, including Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra.

The Corps Disaster Managers are to assist victims affected by the recent flood devastation in the affected states and also in all disaster prone areas in the country to handle victims of floods that have ravaged some states of the federation.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Commandant General, Ekunola Gbenga.

A team of trained and experienced disaster case managers are on the ground in the states in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency and other agencies in helping those impacted by the devastating floods in affected states.

I have tasked senior disaster managers to travel across the affected states to focus on impacted communities; we are getting bad floods in those states therefore, need to have disasters officers in these areas in case disaster strikes, said Gana.

The Commandant General also said that the Corps is setting up disaster risk reduction centres in all the states. It extremely critical to train Community leaders in disaster risk reduction so as to form disaster committees in the communities.

