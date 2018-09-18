Shehu of Borno Tasks Govship Aspirant on FG Abandoned Projects in Borno... As Idris M. Durkwa Solicits for Traditional Council, APC Stakeholders' Support

His Eminence, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi has tasked one of the Borno state 2019 governorship aspirants to ensure that when successfully elected as the next Governor of the state, he should ensure that federal government reconstructs all the Trunk "A" roads in the state which have been in dilapidated condition for over three decades.

He also urged the aspirant to impress on the federal government to resume work at the Lake Chad Basin Oil Exploration site for the Socio economic development of the state, region and nation at large hence crude oil has been confirmed to be available at the site.

The royal father made the charge Monday when the only governorship aspirant from Borno south in the 2019 governorship race, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa paid him a homage at his palace Monday while on state familiarization visit to Borno elders, leaders and party stakeholders for acquaintance as well as crucial meetings with critical APC stakeholders ahead of the state party governorship primaries which is slated for 25th September 2018 immediately after the APC presidential primaries in Abuja on the 24th of September 2018.

His Eminence who is also the Deputy National President of National Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, NSCIA further appealed to the aspirant to ensure that the Lake Chad Basin Development Authority LCBDA is revived and back to full operation to boost agricutural sector of the state and region.

He added that when all these federal projects were on course, Borno state will be back once again on it's full landing capacity as the basket mouth of the nation in terms of food produce and livestock including fish among others.

The Shehu of Borno also said the reopening and return in full force of the federal establishments and projects in the state will further address greatly youths unemployment, poverty and bring to an end permanently the so called Boko haram insurgency.

Garbai noted that the poor condition of roads linking the international borders of Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republics have greatly paralyzed Socio economic activities of the state and region which drastically also affected the nations economy.

Earlier, the Governorship Aspirant, Alhaji Idris Mamman Durkwa said he was at the palace to receive the blessings and special prayers of the Chairman of the Council of Emirs and Chiefs of Borno state as their father on his political ambition.

Idris added that he has lot of plans for the people of Borno to address the lingering insurgency and boost Socio economic status of the state among others with the support and cooperation all and sundry.

He then gave the Shehu of Borno blueprint of his areas of focus for the state when elected into power after he was introduced by Elder Statesman, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Biu as a son of the soil and philanthropist whose gestures and supports goes across the length and breadth of Borno irrespective of origin, tribe, religion and political affiliation for Borno people.

The APC State Chairman, Alhaji Ari Bukar Dalori and other party executives and leaders who received the Aspirant at the party state Secretariat amidst mammoth crowd also assured him of their full support and fair level play ground in the forthcoming governorship primaries and election in the state while wishing him good luck and God's blessing.

The Chairman Global Concept Initiative,Alhaji Mohammed Ali Ahmadu who is also the Zannan Biu commended the aspirant for his support and assistance to the people of Borno state, especially, the IDPs and most vulnerable in the society across the state while assuring massive support and acceptability of the aspirant.

In an interview with journalists, Idris Durkwa said he was motivated to join the race by the vulnerability of the children, youths and women affected by the insurgency, youth unemployment, collapse of the agricultural sector of the state, high rate of non school going age children, large number of orphans and widows, backwardness of the state economy, poor state civil service, poor state of the health, industrial and educational sectors of the state among others.