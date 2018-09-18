Vice President Arrested In Brazil With $16 Million Cash And Other Valuables In Private Jet

The son of the President of oil rich country Equqtorial Guinea and the Vice President of the country, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (born 25 June 1968, nicknamed Teodorín) has been intercepted by the Brazilian authorities with a cash of $16 million. The alleged cash was found in one of the suite cases in his private jet on arrival in Brazil.

Teodrin is not a stranger to such controversies as he has previously had similar encounter with French and USA authorities. Equqtorial Guinea is one of the poorest countries in Africa while the ruling family live a lavish life in Europe and United States of America.

Teodorin's mother, Constancia Mangue Nsue Okomo was the President's first wife.

The Suite Case used by Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (Vice President of Equatorial Guinea) being examined by Brazilian Customs

Brazilian Customs counting the $50 million dollars

Valuable watches found on his luggage

Private Jet Of The Vice President, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue