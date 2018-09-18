Alleged Certificate Forgery: Group Ask Sen. Andy Ubah To Resign

We acknowledge and fully commend the stand of President Muhammadu Buhari on the twin devils of bribery and corruption in Nigeria.

We also acknowledge that but for the unflinching body language of Mr. President towards corruption, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Department of State Services would have been submerged by the whims of dubious Nigerians who have reaped in the past and are still reaping from various degrees of grave corruption.

The PROGRESSIVE NIGERIANS MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE is moved by latest developments in the country, most especially the resignation of former Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to once again sound the alarm that an incidence of selective justice is actually injustice because if justice must be deemed to have been done, it must be total and must apply on every individual who exists to spite the war against corruption and portray the President Muhammadu Buhari led government as tacitly supporting and abetting graft.

Consequently, we as critical stakeholders in the task of nation building very clearly and concisely state for the records that on the 1st of July 2018, James Lebi – Ayodele, a principal staff at the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation was convicted and committed to prison for 2 years for forging a certificate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

On the 8th of July 2018, Akinola Olaolu, the Rector of Igbajo Polytechnic, Osun State was dismissed (and is currently standing trial) by the institution for forging a Doctorate Certificate of the University of Lagos with which he sought and was offered employment.

Between November 2017 till date, at least 5,000 career civil servants in the North Central Zone of Nigeria have been dismissed from service for forging certificates of either tertiary institutions or professional associations.

Just recently, a member of the cabinet of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun resigned over matters remotely linked to the authenticity of her NYSC discharge certificate.

In view of the foregoing, we unequivocally maintain that indeed the personality of Mr. President is responsible for the efficacy of public institutions charged with the responsibility of weeding Nigeria of individuals who manipulate, exploit and feed on the inadequacies of the Nigerian system. As a matter of patriotic duty to Nigeria and Nigerians, we wish to draw the attention of the world to the pending case of falsification of results against one “Dr” Sen. Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba a.k.a Andy Uba of the Nigerian Senate.

Suffices to say that for over 3 years, Andy Uba’s academic qualification especially his WAEC results have remained subject of speculation and controversy, with the attendant effect of exposing Nigeria to global caricature. The whole world keep wondering why a senior lawmaker in the status of Andy Uba still makes laws for Nigeria when issues like his suitability for public office have remained unresolved.

We equally have it on record that there are suggestions in certain quarters that there is a conspiracy by the Presidency to possibly shield this suspect from investigation and public scrutiny. As questionable as these suggestions may be, we are compelled to believe they may be accurate because it remains to be known why the Nigerian Police Force under Ibrahim Kpotun Idris as well as the EFCC led by ComPol Ibrahim Magu have failed, omitted and or refused to fully investigate the issues surrounding the authenticity of the WAEC certificate of Andy Uba, despite several petitions to that effect.

We consider it safe to conclude that a bunch of Nigerians who share the same attributes with Andy Uba are working assiduously to undermine the integrity of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari on the global scene. Little wonder, shortly after the swearing in of Mr. President in 2015, clandestine moves were initiated and heavily funded to ensure that certain Nigerians who may be instrumental to helping this administration fight a ruthless war against corruption are eased out of the system as means of keeping them beyond reach.

Following this plan, Andy Uba deployed his contacts especially within the security architecture to scuttle the efforts of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property headed by Chief Okoi Obono-Obla to trace and recover funds looted and stashed away in foreign countries. That is why observers in London, Washington, Canada and China continue to question the sincerity and true commitment of Nigerian government to the anti-graft war. As we write, all the structures hitherto put up by the Obono-Obla Panel to unravel very heinous crimes against the Nigerian State have fallen apart like a house of sand.

The sins committed by Andy Uba are worse than those of Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. We urge him to honourably resign as Senator. Andy Uba is an unfit and improper person to represent the good people of Anambra South Senatorial District. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must not allow Andy Uba contest the forthcoming 2019 election until he clears himself of the allegations of using as genuine academic certificates confirmed to be fake.

The Police and EFCC must as a matter of urgency arrest Andy Uba and if found culpable, he should be prosecuted notwithstanding that he is a member of the ruling APC. This specific issue of certificate forgery hanging on the neck of Andy Uba over the years must be determined once and for all in the interest of fairness, integrity and transparency.

Signed:

Comrade Usman Auwal Buni

(Executive Secretary,

PROGRESSIVE NIGERIANS MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE)