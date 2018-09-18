Hon Minister Of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-ali Visits Niger Republic

1. In continuation of his official visit to Niger Republic the Hon Minister of Defence Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali was granted audience by President Muhammadu Issoufou of Niger at Presidential Palace Niamey. President Issoufou thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for providing good leadership in the sub-continent which lead to the succeses recorded in the fight against insurgency. He also hailed the mutual cooperation between Nigeria and Niger.

2. The HMOD informed the Nigerien leader that he is in Niger to strenthen the existing cooperation between the two countries especially in the fight against insurgency.

3. The two countries also signed agreement on how to curtailed boko haram terrorism and cross boarder crimes.

4. You are requested to please disseminate this information through your medium.

Colonel Tukur Gusau

Public Relations officer to the Hon Minister of Defence.

Niamey- Niger

17 Sep 18