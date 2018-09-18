TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 18 September 2018 00:05 CET

Help the victims of the Hurricanes

By American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA)

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls upon all Americans to help and assist those affected by the recent hurricanes that caused death and destruction as well as forced millions to seek shelter.

"We urge all Americans to help the victims of Florence," said Imad Hamad, AHRC." In helping others in need we reaffirm our humanity," added Hamad.

Useful link to provide help to the victims:
https://www.wlwt.com/article/heres-how-you-can-help-the-victims-of-florence/23223221


