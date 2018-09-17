Senator Adeleke gives reason for his absence at Osun guber debate

The candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke today said he missed the debate organised for candidates because his campaign train was held up in a village where his supporters didn't allow him to leave as scheduled.

Adekeke who spoke through the Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organisation, Malam Olawale Rasheed said he planed to attend the debate but he missed it unavoidably.

"According to him, the plan was to proceed to Osogbo immediately after the campaign tour of Ijesha and Ile Ife zones. We communicated as much to the organisers of the debate".

"However, from one village to the other, rural voters blocked the campaign train and we were held up. From Ilesa zone to Ile Ife zone, the rural visitation dragged late into the night. It would have been politically suicidal to ignore those people in the villages."

"The campaign schedule has been very tight in addition to the frequent attacks by opposition thugs. We find it necessary to satisfy both urban and rural voters as we are all stakeholders in the electoral process."

Adeleke reassure the people of Osun state that he is ever open and willing to market his six point agenda