18,426 policemen for Osun guber election

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris today disclosed that 18,426 policemen have been deployed for the election gubernatorial election in Osun State this Saturday.

He said this in Osogbo, capital of Osun State during a stakeholders' Forum on the 2018 Governorship Election in the state.

The IGP said the policemen that would be deployed for the election have been trained properly.

He said the Federal Government has provided funds for the payment of the allowances of the policemen deployed for the election.

Also speaking at the forum, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Muhammed lamented that vote buying remains the the major concern of the commission.

Muhammed noted that INEC has done the necessary things to ensure a free, fair and transparent election on Saturday. He expressed worry that the major challenge facing the Commission at the moment is votes buying.

He said necessary mechanisms have been put in place to prevent votes buying and vote inducement in the election.

The INEC boss said that out of fourteen procedures contained in the time table of Osun election, twelve have been successfully carried out and that the remaining would done as scheduled.

Muhammed said use of mobile phones will be restricted at the polling centres as part of measures to check vote buying given the fact that those that sell their votes often snap their ballot papers as evidence and receipt fort the money received from politicians that buy votes.

The INEC boss said 73 percent of Permanent Voter Cards have been distributed in the state and that the Commission is fully prepared for the exercise.