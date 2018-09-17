Nigerian Air Force Commences Rehearsals For Aerial Display In Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will carry out aerial display as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Anniversary Celebration.

Consequently, there will be movement of NAF aircraft within the Federal Capital Territory from now till 2 October 2018 as NAF pilots commence rehearsals for the occasion.

A statement issued Monday by Air Commodore IBIKUNLE DARAMOLA, Director of Public Relations & Information, Nigerian Air Force said fighter aircraft would be flying at low level during the rehearsals. The NAF therefore wishes to advise members of the public not to panic but to go about their normal businesses.