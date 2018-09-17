Enugu State: Ebenator Archdeaconry Youths Win 2018 Amichi Diocesan Music Competition

In rhyme with the old-century dictum that greatness is not measured by number, the youths of St. Andrew's Anglican Church Ebenator in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has grasped the 2018 Amichi Diocesan Youths Music Competition.

This was made known in the Cathedral Church of St. Andrews Amichi, Nnewi South Council Area where the grand finale of the event was held.

The highly competitive festival-cum-contest which was organized by the Anglican Diocese of Amichi drew participation of eight out the nine archdeachonries that make up the Diocese, and featured various forms of music rendition. It did not only throng the youths from every nook and cranny of the diocese, but also provided a gargantuan opportunity for the youths to discover, unmask and register their God-given potentials in the flank of music. The event also attracted the participation of some priests in the diocese, including Ven. A.U Ojukwu (the archdeacon of Ezinifite Archdeaconry); Rev. Can. Franklin Chukwudozie (the Administrator of Ebenator Archdeaconry), among others.

Earlier in his sermon at the event, Rev. Paulinus Ndiukwu who also doubled as the Chaplain of Anglican Youths Fellowship in the diocese charged the youths to work in the way of the Lord, even as he made them understand that it is the only way which leads to eternal life. He further showered panegyrics on the youths for their applaudable participation and impeccable performances in this year's edition of the biannual event.

In his own speech, the leader of the winning team, Bro. Lucky Ezeh described the competition as quite apt and felicitous, even as he appreciated God, members of his team, other participants and every other person who contributed in one way or the other to the success of this year's historic edition.

In the full result sheet, the youths of Cathedral Deanery took the third position with 63 points, while the youths of Osumenyi Archdeaconry clasp the second position with 76.5 points, and Ebenator Archdeaconry clinched the first position with 77 points.

Among these frabjous young men in the team who clinched the first position were: Bro. Lucky Ezeh; Bro. Chukwudiegwu Nwobi; Sis. Onyinyechi Okoli; Bro. Thankgod Akam (who was also the second prize winner in the 2017 'I Can Sing' Youths Music Competition, also organized by the diocese); Bro. Benjamin Okoli (who also took the second position in the 2012 youths' Bible Quiz Competition organized by the diocese); Sis. Chikwado Okwudiba; Sis. Añụrịka Ikwumere; Bro. Chikaodiri Obiejemba, Sis. Amarachi Nwobi; Sis. Njideka Chukwujekwu, among others.