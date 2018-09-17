NUJ presidential aspirant pledges to raise standard of the profession

A presidential aspirant in the forthcoming delegates’ conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo has pledged to work towards raising the standard of journalism profession, if given the mandate.

Isiguzo made the promise in a manifesto on Friday, in Kano, during his campaign tour of the Kano council of the NUJ.

“We shall work towards raising the standards of the profession and giving a pride of place to journalism profession by making sure we have sound representations where necessary,” Chris said.

He also pledged to reposition the International Institute of Journalism (IIJ) to meet 21st century standard, and partner other training institutions to ensure affordability, and increase the population of students.

Isiguzo, who is also the current Vice President, South East zone of NUJ, stated that his administration would push for Stabilisation Funds (SF) for media industry in the country.

“We will create synergy between the union and other stakeholders with a view to ensuring that members job will not only be guaranteed, but also embark on consultation and lobby for stabilisation funds to media industries to enable them remain operational,” Chris said.

The presidential aspirant said that his administration would also pursue the lingering issue of new media salary structure with vigour to ensure payment of weighing allowance to electronic media journalists across the country.

He further pointed out that 21st-century journalists or professionals must be able to effectively compete with their contemporaries from other developed climes in the area of ICT.

Isiguzo also promised to fully activate ICT centres at not just the national secretariat, but also at the state council levels, through donations of facilities as was done in zone C.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abbas Ibrahim, the Kano state chairman of NUJ, described the aspirant as very intelligent and vibrant with the capacity to lead the union.