PDP welcomes Dogara back, says return courageous

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) On Sunday welcomed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara back to its fold from the All Progressives Congress (APC),

PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Abuja, said that Dogara's return was a courageous response to the party's call on compatriots to rally with it and rescue the nation.

Ologbondiyan described Dogara's decision to defect from the APC as a patriotic and nationalistic move that demonstrates that “he is a statesman, who is committed to the progress of the nation, particularly at this trying time.”

He added that Dogara's move was reflective of the wishes and aspiration of his larger constituency and in tandem with the determination of Nigerians across board to rally on the platform of the repositioned PDP to vote out the APC administration.

Ologbondiyan said that Dogara had continued to conduct the affairs of the House of Representatives with the highest level of commitment, resulting in a very productive legislature under his leadership, “despite the unmitigated efforts” by the APC to distract him.

“Furthermore, the return of Dogara and other leaders, who had earlier left our fold is a clear testament that the issues that led to their exit in the first place have all been addressed under the repositioned and rebranded PDP.

“The patriotic action of Dogara and other leaders, who left the APC, has further strengthened the surging hope by Nigerians as they collectively rally on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from the misrule and return her to the path of national cohesion, peace and economic prosperity for which our party is known.”

Ologbondiyan assured that Dogara return is a pointer to the victory of the PDP both in Bauchi state and at the Federal level, saying that his huge electoral value will contribute immensely to the return of PDP to power at all levels.