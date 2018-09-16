I will Support You As Your Late Father Supported Me - IBB Tells Saraki

Former Nigeria Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has told Senate President, Bukola Saraki that he will support him in his bid to become president just the way his late father supported him during his failed presidential ambition.

“It is my turn to do what your father did to me”, Babangida said. He said this when Saraki visited him in Minna, Niger State, as part of his nationwide campaign tour for the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, convention.

The former Head of State said he would treat the presidential aspirant as his own son and ensure that he succeed in his ambition He pointed out that “I will rightly observe that you are my son, for coming to pay a courtesy visit.

“I remember when I was still in office, I spoke with your father, Oloye Saraki who was always providing advises on a number of things attached to this country.

“He always made himself available to me, to give advises and encouragement which will move the country forward.

“Your visit today is historical, now it is your time and turn to come to me and I will do just that.”

“You mentioned three things that are very dear to us as military, and we fought to get them to preserve them.

“They are unity of the country, the security of lives and the economic development.

“The security of the people and their well being of the ordinary man are the right objectives for campaign and leadership for this country.

“I commend you, you have my support for these three reasons you have itemised and I hope the people will listen to you.”