I Will Give Women Pride Of Place If Elected - Imo Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Imo State and front line governorship contender, Prince Eze Madumere, has declared his avowed stance to ensure Imo women are given a priority of place because of their socio-economic importance in the society, pride of place, describing them as strategic and indispensable in national development.

Prince Madumere made the assertion recently in Owerri, Imo State, while addressing a section of women who paid him a courtesy call at his country home, Lake Malinda, Achi, Mbieri, Mbaitoli local area of Imo State.

He said if elected into office, he will ensure that his government will be gender sensitive to give women their pride of place.

Speaking further, the deputy governor described women as the nucleus of development, considering their role in both nurturing of future leaders and participates actively in socio-economic development.

Throwing more light on his agenda, which he promised to unveil soon, he said his policy thrust in health and Human Capacity building, extolling the enduring and indomitable spirit of women.

He expressed the need to tap into such natural endowments of women and give their rightful place through empowerment with other requisite incentives, especially in health.

According to him; “I have a track of success in all that I have ventured in. In the same manner, I will surely succeed in whatever I set out to do in concert with the people of the State. I am also a believer in a functional system and this is the reason I thrive with consultation, rule of law, due process and international best practices.”

The Deputy Governor vowed not to fail the people of Imo State, reiterating to ensure the dignity of Imo people is restored and put the State back on the path of real development.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media