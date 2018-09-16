Davido Kicks Off Uncle's (Sen. Adeleke) Campaign In Ede. (Photos & Video)

While APC had its campaign in Ede, PDP’s campaign train visited the same city on Saturday 15th of September, the campaign train was a star-filled one for one reason “DAVIDO”, Senator Adeleke’s nephew. The PDP aspirant is pulling all strings he can just to make sure his party returns to power in the southwestern state.

Davido and some members of his 30BG including fast-rising Instagram comedian, “Broda Shaggi” were on ground to thrilled fans with several of his songs for as long as they could, The Genius Media can confirm that the venue for the campaign in Ede was filled with supporters of Davido who indirectly became fans of PDP.

The Genius media reported earlier of the scheduled campaign tour of OBO in the State of Osun and it has kicked off in Ede today, the next venues as reported in this The Genius Media story VIDEO: Davido Declares He’s Joining Sen. Adeleke’s #Osun2018 Campaign Train

In the build-up to the election, several allegations have been levied against the incumbent party in the state which also is the National Ruling Party, APC.

The Muhammadu Buhari led government which generally oversees the activities of all governmental agencies has been allegedly accused of freezing the accounts of several members of the Adeleke Family including the Star of the family, Davido.

PDP issued a statement on the 15th of September asking the president to call the agency to order and unfreeze the accounts of the innocent Adelekes because it’s obviously an act of tyranny from the agency under President Buhari’s Watch.

We are watching to see the reaction of the involved parties, APC, PDP, EFCC, President Buhari & the Adelekes as The Genius Media is always available to dish out fresh and certified information to 20your notice.