Emmanuel Attah, Osun NYSC coordinator receives award for contributions to youth development

The Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Osun State, Mr Emmanuel Attah has been honoured for his contributions to youth development.

Attah was honoured by the Southwest Nigeria Award of Excellence at an event held at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He was honoured with Gold Award of Excellence for Youth Development in recognition of his good work in Osun NYSC, particularly the recent transformation of the Osun NYSC orientation camp in Ede.

Expressing his joy over the award, Attah said "I'm humble to be presented with this Gold Award for Excellence in Youth Development by Southwest Nigeria Award of Excellence".

The elated corps members who witnessed the presentation of the award to Attah could not hide their joy as they celebrated their coordinator on the honour conferred on him.