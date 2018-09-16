Timothy Owoeye, Osun Assembly majority leader caught taking 'ritual' bath with blood

The Majority Leader of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye was allegedly caught taking a 'ritual' bath with blood inside a bush at Osunjela area of Osogbo, capital of Osun State at night.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that Youths in the community caught the legislators while taking the ritual bath.

The youths descended on the politicians and rained beating on him. They also seized his clothes and recorded him naked with their phones.

The youth could not assertion whether the blood that the politician was using for the ritual bath was human blood or animal's.

But some people speculated that he killed his girlfriend and used her blood for the ritual. This could not be confirmed.

After the beating at the scene, the Owoeye was said to have negotiated with the youths and promised them certain things before they gave him his clothes and released him.

Owoeye eventually gave some things to certain people as promised. He tried to retrieved a video that was recorded by some of the youths at the scene but he did not succeed.

The lawmaker later reported to the matter to the police and claimed that the youths wanted to kill him after taking money from him.

Police detectives arrested several people in the community for collecting money from the politician in a fraudulent manner.

The suspects were arraigned in court in Osogbo on Friday and the accused persons were remanded in Ilesa prison.

All attempt to speak with the lawmaker was not successful. He didn't pick calls and he didn't reply text messages.

A top police officer in the state told The Nigerian Voice that Owoeye in his statement at the police headquarters claimed that he was hypnotized by some fraudsters who lured him to the bush to take the bath.

Owoeye also told the police that the youths in the community were using the video to blackmail him and that they were exploiting him.

But one of the youths in the community who preferred anonymity said that when the lawmaker was caught, the people of the community wanted to take him to police station.

He said that the politicians pleaded that they should not humiliate him because of his political career and that he voluntarily promised to donate a transformer for the community to liberate them from darkness.

"Some people brought Timothy Owoeye to our community to take ritual bath with blood. We caught him naked while bathing with blood. We saw blood in his car that night. People angrily gave him some beating."

"We decided taking him to the police station naked but he begged us promised to buy a transformer for us because we have been in darkness for long since our transformer developed fault."

"He later sent some money to the community as part of the money for the transformer and he promised to bring more money to complete it so that we can buy the transformer. We were surprised that he eventually went to the police to report the matter and some of our people are in prison now."