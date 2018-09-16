APC House Of Assembly Aspirant Assures Constituent Of Quality Representation

A Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Okpure Israel Akegwure, for Isoko north state constituency, said he has adequate knowledge of what his people need haven experienced the smooth and rough tides as an Isoko man in contemporary Isoko north local government area of the state.

Mr. Akegwure stated this during a consultative meeting with APC chieftains at Ozoro, the administrative headquarters Isoko north local government area, saying, “Haven seen the different parts of life, I believe I know the common needs of my people. I have complained enough but to no avail, which is why I have embarked on this race to tend to

these common needs myself as they exist”. He assured that, if given the opportunity to represent the party and the constituency, he would swiftly rehabilitate all dilapidated Primary and Secondary schools and send Isoko North children back to Schools alongside a scholarship scheme to the top five children at different levels.

Speaking further, Mr. Akegwure said, “In a normal civilized society, health care is a priority and I will ensure that we don't just have healthcare but quality healthcare cum premium environmental protection for the good of all that Isoko North Constituency will be a positive example to other constituencies in the state”.

The House of Assembly hopeful added that, “I am a youth and I believe in the youths and that is why I will ensure that they get empowered enough to the extent that they will despise a life of crime,” stressing, “I will also ensure that soft loans get to our farmers, traders and others to help boost their business till Isoko North becomes the food basket of the state”.

Mr. Okpure Israel Akegwure whose father, Hon. Paul Akegwure was a former member of the Delta State House Assembly, harped that “I believe in a greater Isoko North, which is why I will give back power to the people to speak and be listened to through the instrumentality of regular town hall meetings, if given a chance to serve you”.