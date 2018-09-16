Group intensifies sensitization of voters ahead of Osun election

Ahead of the September 22nd governorship election in Osun State, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Hope for Family Development Initiative (HFDI) has embarked on sensitization programme for residents of the state, calling on the people to participate in the election.

At a sensitization rally held in Ejigbo, headquarters of Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state, the NGO mobilized youths, traders, students and artisans and sensitized the on the need to participate in the election.

The Executive Director of the organization, Mr Stephen Aremu while speaking at the sensitization rally said he urged the people of the the state to shun violence and ensure that peace reign in all polling centres during the election.

He called on the security agencies to ensure proper monitoring of all the nooks and crannies of the state during the election period. He also called on the people of the state to troop out and exercise their franchise

Aremu who hinted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made necessary arrangements to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible, called on politicians to play the game according to its rule in the interest of the state.

He also sensitised the people on various electoral offences including vote buying, impersonation, bribery, and hooliganism at polling centres during election. Aremu called on prospective voters to abide by the electoral guidelines.

He cautioned politicians and voters not to violate the provisions of the electoral acts before, during and after the election.

He told the voters to report any case of electoral malpractice or violence to security agents during election.