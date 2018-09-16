Madumere's Guber Bid: How Gov Okorocha Visited U.s Embassy To Indict Him Uncovered 

Facts have emerged over the sudden visit to American Embassy by the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha.

An insider source who disclosed this to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said that Governor Okorocha's visit to the U.S embassy, possibly to interact with the Ambassador was to obtain any indicting document against his embattled Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

The source further revealed that Governor Okorocha's desperation to obtain document against his deputy was to enable APC Governorship screening committee to disqualify him.

When asked if the visit was properly scheduled between the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria and Governor Okorocha, the source said that the Chairman of APC Governors' forum was denied access because his visit was not contained in their manifest.

Mr. Chika Ezeji, (not real name) an insider in the rescue mission government said that Governor Okorocha is having sleepless night since his embattled Deputy purchased, filled and returned expression of interest and nomination forms of APC for the Governorship race in the state.

He disclosed this in a phone conversation with our correspondent. He maintained that Governor Okorocha was running helter skelter to obtain any indicting material that would disqualify his deputy in the governorship screening exercise.

All efforts by our correspondent to reach the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo proved abortive, but a text message sent across him was not replied as at the time of filing this report.