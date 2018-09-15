Dr Shafi'i led Ta'awunil faction debunks endorsement of APC candidate for Osun gov election

The faction of Jama'atu Ta'awunil Muslimeen led by Dr Shafi'i Abdul Azeez Bello has debunked the claim that the group endorsed the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for the September 22nd election in Osun State.

In a press state statement signed by Dr. Tajudeen Abefe Oladejo, the General Secretary of Jama'atu Ta'awunil Muslimeen, the group said the claim that the group endorsed Oyetola was a blatant lie.

According to the statement "We have learnt from a reliable source that a dubious group has met the APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and fallaciously claimed to be a factional group of Jama'atu Ta'awunil Muslimeen under the leadership of Dr. Shafi'i Abdul Azeez Bello."

"Such claim is a blatant lie and skeletal impersonation. Therefore, we wish to inform the general public that Dr. Shafi'i's faction of Ta'awunu has never met Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola for any political bargain or collected money from any politician."

He said the group did not collect money or endorse any candidate or political party for the election. "We did not collect money from any political party be it APC, ADP, SDP, PDP, ADC."

He warned individual or group claiming to be Dr. Shafi'i's led Ta'awunu seeking money to support a candidate or to vote should be disregarded.