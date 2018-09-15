Nigeria loses her ambassador to Qatar. Ambassador Abdullah Wase, Passed On in Doha

Nigeria’s ambassador to Qatar Abdullah Wase died Friday night after battling with an undisclosed illness, according to Tope Elias-Fatile, Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, received the news of his death with shock and prayed that God grant his family and the nation the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

The late envoy would be buried in Doha at 7.00pm today.

Wase, is a non-career ambassador from Plateau State.

This is the third diplomat to die in service this year. A Nigerian diplomat was found dead at his home in Khartoum, Sudan in May.

Queen Imaria Worlu, Nigeria’s ambassador to Sao Tome also died in service in July.