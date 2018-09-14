Gov Okowa's Executive Aide, Fred Oghenesivbe Urges Gov Ambode To Join Pdp. 

Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, Dr Fred Larimore Oghenesivbe has berated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his tiny cabal for frustrating the good works of Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Akinwunmi Ambode, and urged him to quickly defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oghenesivbe in a statement made available to newsmen said the likes of Gov Ambode can never find fulfilment in a crooked system where politics is viewed as conventional business deal and nothing more; as can be seen from the actions and inactions of APC leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu towards Lagos State Governor.

Gov Okowa's EA Communications further posited that in Delta State, PDP leaders are proud of the enviable achievements of Okowa administration and have in difference political engagements adopted him as the party's sole 2019 aspirant and governorship candidate in Delta State as against the persecution and rejection of Ambode despite the huge infrastructure and socioeconomic remodelling of Lagos State.

Oghenesivbe, a full member of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and a fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration (FCIDA), noted that in a progressive democracy, Ambode ought to be cherished by his party and it's leaders for his innovation, commitment and loyalty, adding that it beats any sane mind imagination as to the Cold War between Tinubu and Ambode.

"PDP is the only party in Nigeria that truly cherish and valuable her leaders. The party respects and honours Chief Olusegun Obasanjo despite the fact that he once left the party; same also goes to former President Goodluck Jonathan, because we do not use and dump our leaders the way APC consistently use and dump loyalists and political associates.

"Gov Ambode is a fine breed administrator and a future world leader. We have seen his developmental strides in Lagos State, which ordinarily should conjure Tinubu's commendation but alas the reverse is now the case because of Asiwaju's large appetite for primitive accumulation of health.

"We are aware that PDP Lagos State is woeing Gov Ambode to abandon the fast decaying APC and join our great party, the PDP. Ambode shall win the 2019 re-election bid under PDP because of his massive infrastructure development and social welfare packages currently being enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.

"Tinubu is not God and can never be God when it comes to fulfillment of divine destiny, which is why Gov Ambode must be bold enough, take the bull by horn and say goodbye to the clueless leadership of Tinubu and his moribund APC," Oghenesivbe said.