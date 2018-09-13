Gtbank Leads Top 5 Gainers In Nse Chart, Closes At N32.95kobo

LAGOS, Nigeria – Guarantee Trust Bank(GTB) on Thursday led the top five gainers chart on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange(NSE)as banking stocks contributed the largest chunk of traded funds.

GTbank closed at N32.95 Kobo per share adding a total of 35 Kobo about 1.07 percent change compared to gains recorded in previous deals. The bank traded a total volume of 28,185,308 deals valued at N929,759,440.70 kobo.

NESTLE led the losers chart, shedding a total of N81 to close trading on the floor of the NSE at N1,398 per share. Guaranty Trust Bank plc operates in Anglophone and Francophone West Africa, East Africa and Europe and presently has an Asset Base of over N3.75 trillion. It employs over 10,000 professionals in Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and the United Kingdom.

Gtbank was established in 1990, on a foundation of excellence, professionalism and best practices. It’s consistent delivery of innovative financial solutions and exceptional customer experiences has enabled it to record year on year growth in clientele base and key financial indices since inception.

The Bank’s operation style, staff conduct and service delivery models are built on 8 core principles; Simplicity, Professionalism, Service, Friendliness, Excellence, Trustworthiness, Social Responsibility and Innovation. These Principles are known as The Orange Rules which reflects the Bank’s vibrant Orange corporate colour.

“At GTBank we believe that of far greater importance to us, beyond providing first class service, is the role we play in developing our host communities. Hence, Social Responsibility forms a critical part of the GTBank business model and a significant share of our annual profit is channelled to strategic high impact projects that improve Education, Community Development, the Art and Environment”, the bank said online.

Over the years, it has won accolades in excellent service delivery, innovation, corporate social responsibility and good corporate governance. In 2016, GTBank received several national and international awards for product and service innovation and sound corporate governance practices, such as: The Best Banking Group by World Finance Magazine, The Most Innovative African Bank by The African Banker Magazine, and The Best Bank in Nigeria and Best Digital Bank in Africa by Euromoney Magazine.

The Bank was also recognised as the 2016 Most Innovative Ai SRI 30 Company at the African Investor Awards and dominated the E-payment space by taking home six awards at the Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) awards organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in conjunction with the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS) for the 2016 calendar year.