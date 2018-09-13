Troops Neutralise Bandits Arrest Kidnapper And Recover Arms (photos)

1. The troops on Operation WHIRL PUNCH underv1 Division Nigerian Army are steadily making substantial progress in their efforts to rid the society of bandits and kidnappers in Birnin Gwari general area and along Kaduna - Abuja road. During the recent clearance operations and routine patrols, they raided suspected kidnappers' hideouts at Kidandan, along Dogon Dawa road, Unguwan Bilya, Sofa and Unguwan Nakuli on Monday 10th September 2018. During the encounter with the bandits, six suspected kidnappers were neutralized.

2. Likewise in conjunction with the local vigilante'groups, some identified escape routes used by bandits and kidnappers along Kuriga and Gayam general area as well as Maganda, Chiki de Parlour and Farin Ruwa, all located in Chikun LGA in Kaduna State were blocked and many were ambushed.

3. Similarly, another huge success was recorded when troops cleared Kidan Isa, Gidan Haruna Mobale and Kuduru, where Four bandits were neutralised and some escaped with gun shots. The following items were recovered: An AK-47 rifle magazine, 16 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, one Dane Gun, a locally made Pistol, 2 mobile telephone handsets and arrested one kidnapper called Musa, who recently kidnapped Alhaji Ahmadu and two other persons from Kano. The suspect is currently being interrogated

4. The clearance Operation continued along Gwaska-Doka area, where troops encountered bandits, who fled from Dogon Dawa and Kamuku forests. During the pursuit, bandits abandoned Four motorcycles and some valuable items which were subsequently recovered.

5. The operation WHIRL PUNCH will continue to exact enormous pressure on the criminals hibernating in these suspected hideouts, untill they are either completely cleared or abandoned the areas. The general public are requested to please continue to provide credible and timely information for the continouos successes of this operation.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your reputable medium.

Colonel Muhammad Dole, Deputy Director Army Public Relations,1 Division Nigerian Army

13 September 2018