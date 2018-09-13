Brigadier General (ret) Michael C. H. McDaniel will be AHRC's Oct. 5th, 2018 Reception Guest Speaker:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is proud to announce that Brigadier General (retired) Michael C.H. McDaniel, Associate Dean, Lansing Campus, professor & director of Homeland Security Law Programs Western Michigan University (WMU) Thomas M. Cooley Law School will be the AHRC's Community & Forum Reception Guest Speaker. The Reception will be held on Friday, October 5th at 6:00PM at Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

This year's theme is "Together, We Stand Against Hate, Violence and Terrorism: Confronting Human-Made Disasters and Countering Hate". This year's reception will focus on the rapidly growing and ongoing challenge of acts of hate and violence including mass gun violence that make the challenge of mass violence a local, national and international concern. The program will include special guest remarks from several government law enforcement agencies and community leaders. This year's program reflects diverse perspectives and views regarding this growing challenge facing the world today.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) has always advocated for effective engagement and partnership between communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them.

Other Program's highlights:

The program will include special guest remarks by Mr. Mathew Schneider, US Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan; Mr. Timothy Water Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI National Security Unit; Inspector Glen Miller, OPP-Canada; Dr. Imam Ashmat Salie, Founding Director of Islamic studies at Oakland University & UD Mercy and the young and youth perspective. Mayor J. O'Reilly will deliver remarks welcoming the Reception's guests to the city of Dearborn. More information will be released soon.

The event is by invitation only and limited to the invitees and supporters. Media are welcome to attend, however, we kindly request advance notice. More details regarding the event and its anticipated program will be released in the near future. For more information and/or sponsorship information please visit our website at: www.ahrcusa.org or contact us via [email protected] or 313-790-8453.

Guest Speaker Information: Michael C. H. McDaniel

Michael McDaniel serves as the Associate Dean, the Director of the Master of Laws in Homeland and National Security Law program and as a tenured Professor of Constitutional Law at WMU-Cooley Law School.

McDaniel previously served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Homeland Defense Strategy and Mission Assurance at the Department of Defense from 2009 to 2011.

General McDaniel was appointed as Michigan's first Homeland Security Advisor in 2003 while serving as the Assistant Adjutant General for Homeland Security, in the Michigan National Guard.

Previously, General McDaniel was the Assistant Attorney General for Litigation in the Executive Division of the Michigan Department of Attorney General where he served for 20 years. McDaniel was a Visiting Professor in the National Security Institute at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

McDaniel has a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Bonaventure University, a Juris Doctor degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Law, a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the Army War College, and a Master of Arts in Security Studies degree from the Naval Postgraduate School.

He is the recipient of many academic and community awards including the State Bar of Michigan Champion of Justice, the Zimbardo Award by the Naval Postgraduate School, the Distinguished Patriot Award by the City of Dearborn, for work on the DHS Task Force on Countering Violent Extremists, was presented with the Key to the City of Lansing, and inducted into the St. Bonaventure University ROTC Hall of Fame.

McDaniel led the City of Flint's "FAST Start Program" to eliminate lead contamination in the City's drinking water system from January 2016-January 2018.