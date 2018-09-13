BEST seals partnership deal with Al-Madinah University of Malaysia

In order to boost human capacity development of the Nigerian business community in particular and Nigeria in general, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) through its training arm has formally sealed a partnership deal with the Al-Madinah International University of Malaysia.

The training arm of the chamber is known as the Business Entrepreneurial Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre and it is headed by the Provost, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba.

According to the partnership document which was exclusively obtained by Chamber Telegraph, the Malaysian University which is licensed to offer training programmes and Knowledge development through mutual cooperation will be offering both online and physical lectures in the post graduate areas of Masters and Doctorate degrees.

Under the arrangement, exchange of faculty, participation in academic meetings, exchange of seminars and information are to be given serious attention.

Also captured in the framework is provision of training facilities in Abuja while the University generates the curriculum, create online platform for tutorials, set examinations and award certificates.

Both bodies are to equally jointly cooperate in handling administrative, maintainance, oversight of quality educational and academic standards.

In his reaction, the President of the Chamber, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, CON., SAN expressed confidence in the ability of ACCI and The University to deliver on the agreement pointing out that, the initiative was a step in the direction of creating opportunities for people to acquire more knowledge.

“I have no doubt in my mind that both BEST and Al-Madinah University will deliver world class training to those who would subscribe to them.

“The University has created a niche for itself in terms of delivering online and campus teachings that are backed with practical activities and applications. On the other hand, BEST is run by competent, dynamic and a creative team that has ensured excellence in every aspects of its mandate.

“The formal signing of this document has further opened more doors for our members, officials, the business community in and around Abuja as well as all citizens of this country to tap from this opportunity. I have the utmost conviction that this will add to the efforts that this chamber is making in its contribution to the development of the economy of Nigeria”, Prince Kayode said in an elated tone.

On his part, the Provost of the BEST Centre Prof. Adesugba who midwifed the process said, he was particularly happy that the agreement will be creating another opportunity for the development of a knowledge-based economy which will be greatly appreciated by all.

“Another milestone has again been created by the leadership of Prince Adetokunbo Kayode. It is a dream we shared and he gave all the support to ensure that it comes to fruition and I am happy that we have come this far.

“BEST has already carefully picked a dedicated, vision driven and hardworking team to drive the process. It is indeed a long journey but in the end, we hope and believe we will all reap the fruits of our labour

“I therefore call on the Organized Private Sector (OPS), those who wish to seek and indeed acquire more knowledge to log into this initiative as soon as possible. We need this now, more than ever before because the entire world is now using educational, scientific and technological knowledge to drive shared and common economic prosperity”, Prof. Adesugba concluded.