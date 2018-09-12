Poems From Alexander Opicho

MY FAVOURITE TERRORIST

He is not Osama Bin Laden,

With his dreams to smash

The twin towers at the world

Ignobling and poverty siring

Center in the navel of New York,

Nor Samantha the white widow

Her apparition at the Nairobi

West Gate Mall left Kenyans

Sober of their traditional

Corruptible tribal fancies,

Not Adolf Hitler falsely accused

Of baptizing the Jews in the gas

Chambers, to clean the Reich,

Nor Mussolini the head boy of Italy

That visited Ethiopia in a full swing

Of murderous Fasciola for empire setting,

Nor Henry Kissinger that shaved the face

Of the earth free from curse of Asians,

Nor Muhammar Gaddafi with his Lockerbie

bull shit as if he was a she man of

TheArabia inthe Maghreb of Africa,

nor the scrofulous sheikhs at Mombasa that hover

the city at coastal strip with pockets full of terror

tools as if they never shot baby Osinya inthe

head and left active bullet stuck in his brain,

after killing brutally its mother in the church,

they are the German colonial terrorists that

went to Namibia and killed one million Hereros

and Namagua peasants not in war but for the sake of

skulls to be used as specimens for medical research in

Aryan Laboratories in Berlin and Frankfurt, he is

Not an anonymous biochemist that created HIV virus

In the anonymous laboratory in the anonymous country,

In the anonymous continent, for the anonymous arsenal

Targeting anonymous duffers having no brains to survive

biological arsenal as education made them supercilious fools,

They are not the three British colonial Museketeers

That came to western kenya,i mean William Grant,

Gunter Wagner and Charlese Hobley with a new

General purpose machine gun, then they crushed

The bukusu community peasants into smithereens of flesh,

Leaving behind torrents of human blood flowing

Rivuket like into the lake of QueenVictoriaas part of

Bush clearing to establish Kenya as a colony,

He is not Benjamin Netanyahu the prime panjandrum

Cum burlesque potentate of the stolen lands of Arabs

Who perfects land thievery by vising ruthless rape

And mass destruction of the Arab nations in Gaza,

They are not the Rwandese tribesmen of Hutu and Tutsi

That stupidly killed one another in genocide

To a whooping number of a millionhumanlings for no reason

Nor unreason but because they are a confirmation,

Of Hitlers testimony that religion, education

Andattempts to seize modernity make a black man

More of an animal than a human being, heil Fuhrer!

But ergo, instead my favorite terrorist is a European

With no faith, nor ideology, nor ambition,

His name is Mehmet Ali Agca of Turkey,

He perfectly demystified catholic papacy to

A human reality, he shot wojityla Karol,

Three times in the holy stomach, tummy or abdomen,

Just as Ronald Reagan got his share of politics

But less than John F Kennedy who just committed suicide,

And Tom Mboya of Kenya an half-backed Machiavellian

Who kissed suicide in the broad day light between

Cockcrow and chick roost on the streets of Nairobi,

And Robert Ouko plusStephen Adonkosi they tested their

Uncircumcised penis in the anus of giant fox, Ghee,

It had black ants, weevils, bedbugs, termites and maggots,

Mehmet Ali Agca shot Pope John Paul II in the stomach,

For no reason, for no foolishness, for no wisdom, for no

Objective, for no bias, for no payment, forno return, for no

Gain, for no loss, for no Islam, for no Hinduism, for no

Ideology; capitalism nor sovietism utopian or prosaic,

For no explanation, forno indecipherable, for no love,

For no hatred, for no master, for no servant, for no squire,

For no knight, for no picaroon, for no sage, for no empire

For no colony, for no science, for no fantasy, for no Satanism,

For no holiness, for no education nor dis-education, for no culture,

Nor cult, for no democracy nor timocracy, for no polyarchy nor autarchy,

For no anarchy nor civility, for no monarchy nor duarchy,for no oligarchy

Nor plurality, for no matriarchy nor patriarchy, for no grievances nor bliss,

For no vendetta nor offense, forno drama nor glumsiness, for no future no past,

Why he shot at the pontiff lurks as a lull for the nerves of europe

As the pontiff never died nor even suffer a fetter on the occassion,

Like an immortal among the angelic worth of worthies he got a station

To reign as paragon of anti redistespionage,a Bolshevik buster

Among snakes of Warsaw with vims to them to shed off

Sloughs of red power; the suave communism,

GRAMMAR OF POLYGAMY

Marry divorce marry divorce marry divorce

Is another name ofWestern polyandry?

For honesty of a man is fathomed

But cheaply in the number of women

Under his roof in wifely duties,

Man is women and a woman is children,

Children is future, future is tyranny of

Numbers, tyranny of experts, a chance arrow in

The archer of your womb, yourwaistline, your

Socialpolicy, youroriginality, your confidence,

You’rein-gullibility in ideology, your wariness

Against women .chase only money but not women,

For women will chase you when you chase cash,

For when you chase women, cash will vamoose out

Of your purse, wallet, pocket, horn, account, hole, box.

Give women what gods gave you to give them,

Never feed women on proceed of your sweat and labour,

The size of your penis is not a bother but how to use it,

Penetrate slowly, effectively, smoothly, relaxed, fearelssly,

Procrasnatingly, juxtaposingly, permutatively, fondlingly,

Caressingly, pamperingly, warmingly, deeply, caringly,

Exploringly, anxiously, stylishly, acrobatically,

Poetically, musically, alphabetically,

Numerically and passionately

For the sake of a woman, women,

Wives,

ANCESTORS ARE WATCHING

They are watching you the Western man,

As you struggle and toiling in science,

To get a life giving drug, permanent life,

Not ready to join your foremen in the realm

Of dead relatives, as if the world of the living

Is a perfect state for man to live, but no?

Eternity of man is the land of the dead,

Fear not death you western man and woman,

Life in death mocks luxuries of America,

Your ancestors all giggle at you for

Your folly in fear of death,

Let me sing to you;

I am ready to go,

I will not wait

Because of silver

And gold,

ABILLION IDLERS

A hymn to the lovers of fortune,

Money, riches, power and material glory

Don’t you need slaves for your further fortune?

Working your yards in creation of wealth and property,

Look, a billion black persons are idling job seekers

Roving here and there in Africa in no duty nor hope of it,

Powers that be hired them not for their tribes are not kinly kith,

Their will to work is vitiated by ethnic incongruity to a man in power

Muscles of their eyes and hands will soon go back to nature without

Adding value to world’s welfare nor economic fortune to mankind,

Hurry quickly, hurry in a stampede you wise man of the east.

Rush to Africa for sweet succulent in this idle labour

Kindly run their dear money maker to save

Poor sons of a black man from

The political curse of

Inevitable idling,

Run,

LOVE SONG TO DEATH

Death, come pick me to your abode

My love for you is burning in my flesh,

Come and put me in your arms a crest your

Sweet passion and caress me down my nakedness

Into the grave, the ante chamber of your nuptial

Night love o death tell me exact time of your

Happenstance, for life without death is unto me

Love and love without sex,

AFRICA IT IS YOUR TURN

I hate a son whorefuses to walk

Like a Danzig warmer of the tin drum,

More so in a black skin like a toad in love

Africa, your ugliness is more trenchant on your poverty,

Stand up and walk in all directions beyond your whine,

Others have danced on the global stage is now your turn,

Blame neither colonialism nor your neighbours for the scars

Always heal; slavery is a healed scar beyond your fanciful

Victimhood, Africa the lazy newt, frog, slug, snail, alligator,

In a digital world of modern civility, your poverty is reeking,

It is your turn to walk tall and reign, to sing to the world

A chant of the sleeping lion un-being the pregnant cat,

TRUMPISM

He began as a sharp image of American commerce,

As a merchant of California, newyork and Columbia

Like a miracle, Donald Trump went to the top at the apex

Of money and glory the dual virtues of American dream,

Now he boils like a volcano with the mires of white conscience,

To riotous salute by claques and republicans of the white world,

A treat to which man is feasted on the irrationality of politics,

Seeing open hatred seducing votes and support across the states,

And among continents as in Europe and Australia Trumpism is a hot cake,

Perhaps the heart of a white man is warmly solaced on slavery of otherness,

Social sadism that will never go even beyond Hitler, Mussolin and Trump,

As poverty in India and HIV in Africa makes a Nordic-Aryan a queen in the heart,

Breaking into a song and dancing for Trumpism the color of their passion,

Blind to the truth that America is one because of forced diversity in humanity;

The Negro blood of Alex Haley, The Irish blood of Kennedy, the Jewish blood

Of Einstein, the Italian blood of Iaccoca, The homosexual blood of Whitman and

Thoreau, the stupid blood in Islam of Malcolm X, the cowardice blood of Luther King Jnr.

The Gay blood of mike Jackson, miserable blood of Indians, the stranded blood of the Chinese,

Brave blood of Rosa Parks, the Murderous blood of Henry Kissinger, the arch-picaroon

Blood of the Bushes, the democratic blood of Clinton, the sorcerous blood of Reagan,

The communist blood of Barrack Obama, theChimpanzee blood in the veins of Michelle

Obama, the beastly blood of Mike Tyson, The Turkana blood of Ben Carson, theHumorous

Blood of Richard Wright, the imbecile blood of Snowden,the renegade blood of VladimirNabokov, the Moralist blood of Ayn Rand,the Gikuyu blood of Ngugi wa Thiong’o,the

Ku Klux Klan blood of all white Americans, the pantherous blood of black Americans,

The terrorist blood of MuslimAmericans, the mendacious blood of the Jews in Satan’s

Synagoque, the exclusionist blood in the veins of republicans, the beggars blood of the

Migrants, theadulterous blood of Monica Lewisky, the hen-pegged blood of Bill Gates,

The Racist blood of the virgin Branson, the literary blood of west african-americans, and the

Frivolous blood of native red Indians, are the penis, scrotum, the testicles, urethra, the sperm,

The vagina, theuterus, the fallopian tube, the ovary, the menstrualblood, the libido,

The orgasm, the permissive vulva, the penetrative head of the erect penis, the bumbing buttocks,

The gyrations of the waist, the deeper introduction of the penis, the dual orgasmic ecstasy, the spontaneous ejaculation of the spermatogonia, and the chance rendezvous with ripe ovule,

That combines and blends, to sire the strong America, the rich America, the imperious America,

The atomic America, the cultured America, the intellectualized America, the technical America,

The food sure America, the dollarized America, the stable America, the soviet keelhauling America,

The China crushing america, the Germany spying america, theAnglo-mocking america, theAfrica fucking america, the Cuba kissing america, theKorea thwacking america, theMexico farting america, theFrance teasing america, theArab fixing america, theIsrael duping america, theEgypt

Springingamerica, the Gaddaffi Murdering america, the Osama slaughtering america, theMugabe

BeguilingAmerica, the nuclear powered America, the arsenal peddling America, and the Vatican

DissemblingAmerica but not the forthcoming Trumpism that hates Africans, that worships black

slavery, that hates Islamfoolishly, that suffocates migrants with despair, that hates the chinese,that will leave Israel on its own to languish forlornly under horrendous terror of the quran,the oil power, thePersian nuclear, and the Arabic animosity in the land of Palestine.

MY FAVOURITE TERRORIST

He is not Osama Bin Laden,

With his dreams to smash

The twin towers at the world

Ignobling and poverty siring

Center in the navel of New York,

Nor Samantha the white widow

Her apparition at the Nairobi

West Gate Mall left Kenyans

Sober of their traditional

Corruptible tribal fancies,

Not Adolf Hitler falsely accused

Of baptizing the Jews in the gas

Chambers, to clean the Reich,

Nor Mussolini the head boy of Italy

That visited Ethiopia in a full swing

Of murderous Fasciola for empire setting,

Nor Henry Kissinger that shaved the face

Of the earth free from curse of Asians,

Nor Muhammar Gaddafi with his Lockerbie

bull shit as if he was a she man of

TheArabia inthe Maghreb of Africa,

nor the scrofulous sheikhs at Mombasa that hover

the city at coastal strip with pockets full of terror

tools as if they never shot baby Osinya inthe

head and left active bullet stuck in his brain,

after killing brutally its mother in the church,

they are the German colonial terrorists that

went to Namibia and killed one million Hereros

and Namagua peasants not in war but for the sake of

skulls to be used as specimens for medical research in

Aryan Laboratories in Berlin and Frankfurt, he is

Not an anonymous biochemist that created HIV virus

In the anonymous laboratory in the anonymous country,

In the anonymous continent, for the anonymous arsenal

Targeting anonymous duffers having no brains to survive

biological arsenal as education made them supercilious fools,

They are not the three British colonial Museketeers

That came to western kenya,i mean William Grant,

Gunter Wagner and Charlese Hobley with a new

General purpose machine gun, then they crushed

The bukusu community peasants into smithereens of flesh,

Leaving behind torrents of human blood flowing

Rivuket like into the lake of QueenVictoriaas part of

Bush clearing to establish Kenya as a colony,

He is not Benjamin Netanyahu the prime panjandrum

Cum burlesque potentate of the stolen lands of Arabs

Who perfects land thievery by vising ruthless rape

And mass destruction of the Arab nations in Gaza,

They are not the Rwandese tribesmen of Hutu and Tutsi

That stupidly killed one another in genocide

To a whooping number of a millionhumanlings for no reason

Nor unreason but because they are a confirmation,

Of Hitlers testimony that religion, education

Andattempts to seize modernity make a black man

More of an animal than a human being, heil Fuhrer!

But ergo, instead my favorite terrorist is a European

With no faith, nor ideology, nor ambition,

His name is Mehmet Ali Agca of Turkey,

He perfectly demystified catholic papacy to

A human reality, he shot wojityla Karol,

Three times in the holy stomach, tummy or abdomen,

Just as Ronald Reagan got his share of politics

But less than John F Kennedy who just committed suicide,

And Tom Mboya of Kenya an half-backed Machiavellian

Who kissed suicide in the broad day light between

Cockcrow and chick roost on the streets of Nairobi,

And Robert Ouko plusStephen Adonkosi they tested their

Uncircumcised penis in the anus of giant fox, Ghee,

It had black ants, weevils, bedbugs, termites and maggots,

Mehmet Ali Agca shot Pope John Paul II in the stomach,

For no reason, for no foolishness, for no wisdom, for no

Objective, for no bias, for no payment, forno return, for no

Gain, for no loss, for no Islam, for no Hinduism, for no

Ideology; capitalism nor sovietism utopian or prosaic,

For no explanation, forno indecipherable, for no love,

For no hatred, for no master, for no servant, for no squire,

For no knight, for no picaroon, for no sage, for no empire

For no colony, for no science, for no fantasy, for no Satanism,

For no holiness, for no education nor dis-education, for no culture,

Nor cult, for no democracy nor timocracy, for no polyarchy nor autarchy,

For no anarchy nor civility, for no monarchy nor duarchy,for no oligarchy

Nor plurality, for no matriarchy nor patriarchy, for no grievances nor bliss,

For no vendetta nor offense, forno drama nor glumsiness, for no future no past,

Why he shot at the pontiff lurks as a lull for the nerves of europe

As the pontiff never died nor even suffer a fetter on the occassion,

Like an immortal among the angelic worth of worthies he got a station

To reign as paragon of anti redistespionage,a Bolshevik buster

Among snakes of Warsaw with vims to them to shed off

Sloughs of red power; the suave communism,

GRAMMAR OF POLYGAMY

Marry divorce marry divorce marry divorce

Is another name ofWestern polyandry?

For honesty of a man is fathomed

But cheaply in the number of women

Under his roof in wifely duties,

Man is women and a woman is children,

Children is future, future is tyranny of

Numbers, tyranny of experts, a chance arrow in

The archer of your womb, yourwaistline, your

Socialpolicy, youroriginality, your confidence,

You’rein-gullibility in ideology, your wariness

Against women .chase only money but not women,

For women will chase you when you chase cash,

For when you chase women, cash will vamoose out

Of your purse, wallet, pocket, horn, account, hole, box.

Give women what gods gave you to give them,

Never feed women on proceed of your sweat and labour,

The size of your penis is not a bother but how to use it,

Penetrate slowly, effectively, smoothly, relaxed, fearelssly,

Procrasnatingly, juxtaposingly, permutatively, fondlingly,

Caressingly, pamperingly, warmingly, deeply, caringly,

Exploringly, anxiously, stylishly, acrobatically,

Poetically, musically, alphabetically,

Numerically and passionately

For the sake of a woman, women,

Wives,

ANCESTORS ARE WATCHING

They are watching you the Western man,

As you struggle and toiling in science,

To get a life giving drug, permanent life,

Not ready to join your foremen in the realm

Of dead relatives, as if the world of the living

Is a perfect state for man to live, but no?

Eternity of man is the land of the dead,

Fear not death you western man and woman,

Life in death mocks luxuries of America,

Your ancestors all giggle at you for

Your folly in fear of death,

Let me sing to you;

I am ready to go,

I will not wait

Because of silver

And gold,

ABILLION IDLERS

A hymn to the lovers of fortune,

Money, riches, power and material glory

Don’t you need slaves for your further fortune?

Working your yards in creation of wealth and property,

Look, a billion black persons are idling job seekers

Roving here and there in Africa in no duty nor hope of it,

Powers that be hired them not for their tribes are not kinly kith,

Their will to work is vitiated by ethnic incongruity to a man in power

Muscles of their eyes and hands will soon go back to nature without

Adding value to world’s welfare nor economic fortune to mankind,

Hurry quickly, hurry in a stampede you wise man of the east.

Rush to Africa for sweet succulent in this idle labour

Kindly run their dear money maker to save

Poor sons of a black man from

The political curse of

Inevitable idling,

Run,

LOVE SONG TO DEATH

Death, come pick me to your abode

My love for you is burning in my flesh,

Come and put me in your arms a crest your

Sweet passion and caress me down my nakedness

Into the grave, the ante chamber of your nuptial

Night love o death tell me exact time of your

Happenstance, for life without death is unto me

Love and love without sex,

AFRICA IT IS YOUR TURN

I hate a son whorefuses to walk

Like a Danzig warmer of the tin drum,

More so in a black skin like a toad in love

Africa, your ugliness is more trenchant on your poverty,

Stand up and walk in all directions beyond your whine,

Others have danced on the global stage is now your turn,

Blame neither colonialism nor your neighbours for the scars

Always heal; slavery is a healed scar beyond your fanciful

Victimhood, Africa the lazy newt, frog, slug, snail, alligator,

In a digital world of modern civility, your poverty is reeking,

It is your turn to walk tall and reign, to sing to the world

A chant of the sleeping lion un-being the pregnant cat,

TRUMPISM

He began as a sharp image of American commerce,

As a merchant of California, newyork and Columbia

Like a miracle, Donald Trump went to the top at the apex

Of money and glory the dual virtues of American dream,

Now he boils like a volcano with the mires of white conscience,

To riotous salute by claques and republicans of the white world,

A treat to which man is feasted on the irrationality of politics,

Seeing open hatred seducing votes and support across the states,

And among continents as in Europe and Australia Trumpism is a hot cake,

Perhaps the heart of a white man is warmly solaced on slavery of otherness,

Social sadism that will never go even beyond Hitler, Mussolin and Trump,

As poverty in India and HIV in Africa makes a Nordic-Aryan a queen in the heart,

Breaking into a song and dancing for Trumpism the color of their passion,

Blind to the truth that America is one because of forced diversity in humanity;

The Negro blood of Alex Haley, The Irish blood of Kennedy, the Jewish blood

Of Einstein, the Italian blood of Iaccoca, The homosexual blood of Whitman and

Thoreau, the stupid blood in Islam of Malcolm X, the cowardice blood of Luther King Jnr.

The Gay blood of mike Jackson, miserable blood of Indians, the stranded blood of the Chinese,

Brave blood of Rosa Parks, the Murderous blood of Henry Kissinger, the arch-picaroon

Blood of the Bushes, the democratic blood of Clinton, the sorcerous blood of Reagan,

The communist blood of Barrack Obama, theChimpanzee blood in the veins of Michelle

Obama, the beastly blood of Mike Tyson, The Turkana blood of Ben Carson, theHumorous

Blood of Richard Wright, the imbecile blood of Snowden,the renegade blood of VladimirNabokov, the Moralist blood of Ayn Rand,the Gikuyu blood of Ngugi wa Thiong’o,the

Ku Klux Klan blood of all white Americans, the pantherous blood of black Americans,

The terrorist blood of MuslimAmericans, the mendacious blood of the Jews in Satan’s

Synagoque, the exclusionist blood in the veins of republicans, the beggars blood of the

Migrants, theadulterous blood of Monica Lewisky, the hen-pegged blood of Bill Gates,

The Racist blood of the virgin Branson, the literary blood of west african-americans, and the

Frivolous blood of native red Indians, are the penis, scrotum, the testicles, urethra, the sperm,

The vagina, theuterus, the fallopian tube, the ovary, the menstrualblood, the libido,

The orgasm, the permissive vulva, the penetrative head of the erect penis, the bumbing buttocks,

The gyrations of the waist, the deeper introduction of the penis, the dual orgasmic ecstasy, the spontaneous ejaculation of the spermatogonia, and the chance rendezvous with ripe ovule,

That combines and blends, to sire the strong America, the rich America, the imperious America,

The atomic America, the cultured America, the intellectualized America, the technical America,

The food sure America, the dollarized America, the stable America, the soviet keelhauling America,

The China crushing america, the Germany spying america, theAnglo-mocking america, theAfrica fucking america, the Cuba kissing america, theKorea thwacking america, theMexico farting america, theFrance teasing america, theArab fixing america, theIsrael duping america, theEgypt

Springingamerica, the Gaddaffi Murdering america, the Osama slaughtering america, theMugabe

BeguilingAmerica, the nuclear powered America, the arsenal peddling America, and the Vatican

DissemblingAmerica but not the forthcoming Trumpism that hates Africans, that worships black

slavery, that hates Islamfoolishly, that suffocates migrants with despair, that hates the chinese,that will leave Israel on its own to languish forlornly under horrendous terror of the quran,the oil power, thePersian nuclear, and the Arabic animosity in the land of Palestine.

Alexander Khamala Opicho writes from (Lodwar, Kenya)