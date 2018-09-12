Gov Rochas Okorocha Relieves His Son In-law and 13 Other Members Of His Cabinet Of Their Position

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Wednesday sacked the secretary to the state government, George Eche, his chief of staff, Uche Nwosu, deputy chief of staff, Kingsley Uju, and his principal secretary, Paschal Obi.

Others affected by the development are Emma Ojinero, Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Commerce, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri, Information Commissioner, Ngozi Njoku, Commissioner for Gender and Social Development.

Joy Mbawuike, Commissioner for Market Development, Obinna Mbata, Commissioner for Finance, Dan Nworie, Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Simeon Iwunze, Special Adviser, Urban Renewal, Obinna Amagwula, Special Assistant General Duties and Betty Uzoma, Special Assistant Finance were affected equally.

A statement issued in Owerri by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, disclosed that the affected appointees were contesting elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The sacking was to enable them to advance their political chances ahead of the APC primaries.

All the affected politicians have the backing of the governor except Eche who had in defiance to the governor’s instruction to contest the Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala House of Representatives seat is vying for the APC governorship ticket.