Over 100 residents displaced in Osun as flood wreck havoc

No fewer than 100 residents of Ifedapo community, palace road in Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State have been ejected from their homes as a result of the heavy downpour on Tuesday evening.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the flood killed livestock, washed farms away and destroyed property worth millions in the community but no life lost.

Most of the residents abandoned their homes while their properties were still inside their houses.

Some courageous men saved several children from drowning. Some other people also struggled to retrieve their important documents, particularly certificate.

One of the residents of the area whose house was also affected Mr. Adedayo Kolawole said the flood runs down from the hills and cause damage to the houses in the area.

Kolawole urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency to come to their rescue.