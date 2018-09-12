Solid Support: Access Bank MD, Herbert Wigwe, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Remi Makanjuola, Throw Weight Behind Gov. Ambode.

Their minds fan with the beauty of friendship as fire flames from red hot embers. Thus they will not stay quiet while their friend is strung up on the altar of vendetta and high powered politics, so argued friends and associates of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. They intend to stand by him through the fire and storm of Lagos politics.

Yes, political trend watchers have not ceased marvelling at the politics that is currently playing out in Lagos State. When godfather of Lagos politics, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu went on record to say that the All Progressives Congress in Lagos would be embracing direct primaries to select its gubernatorial candidate, though it was seen as an added feather to his democratic credentials, close observers of events saw some political mischief targeted at Akinwumi Ambode.

Another school of thought opined that the Jagaban of Borgu might be being overreaching himself for toying with the tradition of allowing a sitting governor the benefits of first refusal for second term.

The estrangement that has become of the Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, and his political benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, may have emboldened a group of billionaires to throw their weight behind the incumbent governor. Though, they have no political structure, but in a country like Nigeria where money makes the rule when strategically deployed, dry bones can rise.

The embattled governor has found a strong backing in a group of businessmen with the ‘Corporate Lagos’ appellation. Notable as members of this influential community are the likes of Tony Elumelu, Chairman of UBA and Herbert Wigwe of Access Bank, Jim Ovia, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, and Remi Makanujola of Caverton Group whom have not hidden their liking for the Epe-born civil servant turned politician.

Reports have it that Ambode is not disposed to taking a fight with Tinubu over 2019 after all he was not a politician until 2015, but his loyalists have advised him not to go down in a cowardly manner without a fight. In their reasoning, his service delivery has been more than average and his popularity among Lagosians would count for him at the poll.

The idea of flying another party’s flag is also being mooted. This according to insiders would bring all parties to the table for negotiation because going to the poll divided may spell doom for the party both at the national and state levels, a risk nobody wants to take.

Nevertheless, the die is cast as Asiwaju-anointed candidate, Jide Sanwoolu, was officially unveiled on Tuesday when he was practically led to the APC headquarters by one of the strongest APC chieftains, Cardinal James Odunmbaku, to obtain governorship nomination form.

