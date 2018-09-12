I Will Be in Senate for the People - Gov. Gaidam …Says he will not be there to 'doze off'

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam has said that his decision to run for the senate is to serve the people of Yobe Zone A constituency at the legislative level, and that, unlike certain others, he will not be there to 'doze off'.

"Dozing off is not part of the duties of a senator and we know that that person who regularly dozes off during plenary is not a serious person", he said.

The governor spoke today during a governance inclusiveness summit organised by the Coalition for Inclusiveness and Good Governance in Yobe State which took place at the State Cultural Centre, Damaturu.

H.E Gov. Gaidam described the summit, convened by various professional groups in the state, as "thoughtful", saying it is a timely and significant step in bringing about broad political awareness as a means of entrenching democratic best practice.

The governor spoke about the steps taken by his administration to improve the people's living conditions in the areas of healthcare, education, road construction, housing, and water supply, amongst others, saying that despite fiscal constraints and other hamstrings, his administration has done its best to justify the confidence that the people have reposed in it.

H.E Gov. Gaidam also lauded the improvement in the security situation in the state, commending security agencies for their gallant efforts and expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah for His intervention in the situation.

The chairman of the Coalition for Inclusiveness and Good Governance Barrister Muhammad Saleh Ahmad said the coalition is forged to discuss "legitimate propositions and considerations" about how to move the state forward as a natural corollary to the "self-evident developments across all sectors of the state, from education to healthcare, rural infrastructure to urban development" that the Gaidam administration has brought about in its years of service to the people of the state.

"We realised not only the beauty of selfless leadership but (also) the risk of not standing up to speak for the future", he said.

Two seminal presentations on healthcare and education in the state and how the Gaidam administration has impacted those sectors were made by Dr. Kundi Machina, managing director of the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu and Dr. Abba Idriss Adam, provost of the Atiku Abubakar College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nguru.

The Coalition also presented an award to the governor in recognition of his effort in healthcare and education in the state.