Delta Information Commissioner Credits Okowa For Developments In Okpanam

Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has been commended for his developments in Okpanam, a suburb of Asaba, Oshimili north local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, who gave the commendation, said he was grateful and happy that the people of Okpanam Kingdom appreciated his efforts, even as he gave the credit to governor who made it possible.

Ukah, spoke when he felicitated with the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, on his 2018 New Yam festival, stating that just as the thoughts of God are good for His people, he knows that the thoughts of Governor Okowa for the people of Okpanam, Oshimili North and the entire state are of good.

The Commissioner for Information expressed happiness that the people of Okpanam appreciated the little he has been able to do, stressing that it is only through the help of God and the State Governor that they were done.

Ogbueshi Ukah revealed that the developments in Okpanam would not have been possible if the Governor did not give his approval or supported it, adding that the entire cabinet of the state government made them possible.

He noted that his prayer is that Deltans would continue to appreciate this goodness that we experience, adding that this is just the beginning.

Speaking during the festival, the Ugoani of Okpanam Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu, insisted that he enjoys cordial relationship with the Omu of Okpanam and called for the revamp of Asaba Textile Mill.

The Monarch said that the media has sensationalized his relationship with the Omu, stressing that his rapport with the Omu has been devoid of rancor or ill will.

“I enjoy an excellent relationship with the Omu, what you read on the pages of the newspaper is what I refer to as media hype. There is no quarrel whatsoever between my person and our illustrious Omu”, he said.

He commended the Commissioner for Information, for attracting transformation to the community, even as he said “that was why we considered it to confer chieftaincy title on him. As at today he is the Enyi of Okpanam kingdom”.

The Ugoani passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, stressing that given the meager resources, he has performed creditably well evident in the massive infrastructural development, sports development and agriculture, even as he appealed to the Governor to revamp Asaba Textile Mill as he did to the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.