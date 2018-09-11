Femi Otedola ‘accepts’ Lagos PDP governorship ticket

Businessman, Femi Otedola, has reportedly accepted to become the torchbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Lagos State governorship race in 2019.

According to popular celebrity publisher, Dele Momodu, PDP offered Otedola, who is currently on vacation the governorship ticket and he has accepted it.

He shared the news on his Twitter handle, @DeleMomodu. He tweeted: “Breaking news: Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He’s accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper.”

On his Instagram page, Otedola shared a video of himself enjoying a ride in a miniature vehicle. He captioned the video: “Never too old to catch some fun.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had, yesterday, declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Ambode told party faithful in Alausa to join him to build a prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy, equity and justice.

“In these three and a half years as your governor, I have seen visible proof that we can achieve unbelievable things when we all come together with no more than our belief in our dreams.

“But there is still a lot more to be done and I am not tired. I am sure you feel the same way because we all envision a better Lagos of our dreams.

“So, I humbly call you again to give me your support as I seek to continue with your mandate to steer the affairs of our state; let us achieve more,” Ambode said. – Punch