Fg Sign Mou With Japan

The Federal Ministry of Transportation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan for cooperation in promoting quality Infrastructure investment and continuing cooperative relationship between Nigeria and Japan.

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi signed the MoU with Japan’s State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Tsukasa Akimoto at the Federal ministry of Transportation, Abuja.

The Japanese minister who was accompanied by Japan’s Ambassador to Nigeria Yutaka Kikuta, expressed excitement on the partnership between Japan and Nigeria in developing infrastructure.

Akimoto said, “As the State Minister in charge of infrastructure in Japan, I have been impressed that there is still a great deal scope for Japan to co-operate building the infrastructure in your country.

“As you all are aware your Excellency, Japan is putting in a great deal of emphasis on providing high quality infrastructure and in that respect we are known in comparison to other countries such as China, Korea and European countries, if you look at the country cycle of infrastructure developed by the Japanese, ours is the most cost effective.

“You are aware that in the past there has been much discussion of Japan’s cooperation with Nigeria in providing the other railway and development plan in Lagos Island and we hope there will be more opportunities in the future for Japan to provide technical expertise and capacity building also to providing high quality infrastructure here in Nigeria,” Akimoto said.

On his part, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi said Japan’s interest to partner Nigeria in infrastructural development is a welcome idea.

“You have Identified the infrastructure deficit that is huge. We are a developing country, so there will be huge infrastructure deficit, and it offers Japan and Japanese Investors opportunity to come in.

“Currently we have American Investors and the Chinese Investors that are coming into the economy. For us in Nigeria, we will be glad to see such investors.

He explained that “there are two types of investment that the Nigerian government encourage, there is one we ask government to government for a concessioning loan. Usually the concessioning loan interest rate is about 1.5 per cent so we will be glad if the Japanese government can come in as the Chinese government have come in.

“There is over 3500 kilometre of rail. The Chinese have been able to do about 300 kilometres. Before the end of the year they will do another 1200 kilometres to bring their own contribution to 1500 kilometres which is concessioning loan.

“We are talking with the Americans, but its not a concessioning loan. They are bringing their investment and they will build 1500 kilometre of rail including two Sea Ports and they will be rapid by the profit they get from the investment, so we still have about 1500 kilometres of rail. We will be glad if we can get concessioning loan from the Japanese government or get Japanese investors.

Amaechi also encouraged the Japanese to invest in other sectors of the economy. “There are other areas, even though am not in charge, like Power, Housing, Water, Works etc. So there is huge opportunity for Japanese investors in Nigeria

L-R...Honourable Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with the State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, Tsukasa Akimoto during the Singing of Memorandum of Understand (MOU) with the Federal ministry of Transportation, Abuja.

R-L. State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, of Japan, Tsukasa Akimoto, Honourable Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Japan Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta, during the Singing of Memorandum of Understand (MOU) with the Federal ministry of Transportation, Abuja.